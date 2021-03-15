Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for talks on restarting PLO

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Essam Al-Dalis (L) as Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Member of Hamas Political Bureau Khalil Al-Hayya (C) as Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Rafah border with Egypt as Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Delegations from Hamas have today headed to the Egyptian capital Cairo to discuss the upcoming elections and the reactivation of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

The meeting comes after a similar step was taken last month, when officials discussed the Palestinian elections and agreed to reconvene this month.

Hamas' delegation will be headed by its members from the diaspora Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, Izzat Al-Rishq and Husam Badran and include officials from its Political Bureau in Gaza Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, Essam Al-Dalis and Zakaria Abu Muammar, along with a number of advisers.

"The March dialogue is devoted to the PLO and the National Council, but on its sidelines, the remaining issues regarding the legislative and presidential elections will be finalised," Al-Hayya said.

"We want to agree to form a supreme committee to supervise the elections of the National Council, to form an election court for the National Council, and to form a national committee to meet with the countries in which the elections will take place. These issues are important and must be agreed upon and determine the mechanisms of the elections," he added.

The number of members of the National Council has also not been agreed upon, he said, or how many members will represent Palestinians in the occupied territories and those in the diaspora.

Islamic Jihad Political Bureau member, Khaled Al-Batsh, expressed his hope that the factions will succeed in rebuilding the Palestine Liberation Organisation as a decision-making reference for the entire Palestinian homeland.

READ: Who is Fatah's dismissed member Nasser Al-Qudwa?