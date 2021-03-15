Jordan PM: Deaths at hospital 'unjustified mistake'

Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh yesterday blamed his government for the recent deaths in a government hospital as a result of a lack of oxygen, saying these were an "unjustified mistake",Â PetraÂ news agency reported.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, the newly appointed official said the "political" responsibility lay at the feet of his government and it was now working to regain people's confidence.

At the same time, he revealed that the government had started a series of legal measures to investigateÂ the incident in order to recognise the mistake and avoid it reoccurring.

Acting Health Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said yesterday that nine people had now died as a result of a lack of oxygen in the government hospital, after the levels of the vital gas dropped in ICU for two hours.

Jordanian King Abdullah II visited the hospital following the incident and toured its facilities.

