Jordan PM: Deaths at hospital 'unjustified mistake'

March 15, 2021 at 9:47 am | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Jordan's Former Foreign Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh poses as he arrives for the Mideast peace conference in Paris on 15 January 2017. [BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images]
Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh yesterday blamed his government for the recent deaths in a government hospital as a result of a lack of oxygen, saying these were an "unjustified mistake",Â PetraÂ news agency reported.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, the newly appointed official said the "political" responsibility lay at the feet of his government and it was now working to regain people's confidence.

At the same time, he revealed that the government had started a series of legal measures to investigateÂ the incident in order to recognise the mistake and avoid it reoccurring.

Acting Health Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said yesterday that nine people had now died as a result of a lack of oxygen in the government hospital, after the levels of the vital gas dropped in ICU for two hours.

Jordanian King Abdullah II visited the hospital following the incident and toured its facilities.

