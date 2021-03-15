Official: Qatar provided 297 prosthetic limbs for Gaza's wounded in 2020

The Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Rehabilitation and Prosthesis Hospital in the Gaza Strip provided 297 prostheses for wounded and disabled Palestinians last year, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Director of the hospital, Dr Raafat Labad, said in a statement to mark the anniversary of the Palestinian Wounded Persons Day yesterday that in April 2019, Qatar opened its first prosthetic hospital and a disability rehabilitation centre in the besieged Gaza Strip.

He explained that the implanting of artificial limbs and prosthetic devices is part of about 72,000 services provided to more than 4,664 beneficiaries over the past year, adding that "90 per cent of the beneficiaries are persons who were injured during Israeli attacks".

According to Labad, the hospital provided 117 lower limbs, 15 upper limbs, 120 assistive devices and 45 chiropractic instruments to people in need as well as about 180 cochlear implants for people with hearing disabilities.

READ: Qatar signs deal to build hospital in Gaza