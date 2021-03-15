Russian lawmaker slams UK criminal investigation of Asma Al-Assad

The head of Russia's parliamentary group for relations with its Syrian counterparts, Dmitry Sablin MP, has criticised the British authorities for launching a preliminary investigation into the wife of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. The Sunday Times reported that British police are investigating Asma Al-Assad, which could result in her being stripped of her British citizenship if she is found to be guilty of "incitement to commit terrorism".

"In the eleventh year of the armed conflict in Syria, the British have discovered that the president's wife 'had influence in leadership' and supported Syrians in the fight for their country, and have launched an investigation, just when the woman, who has just been treated for cancer, is combating Covid-19," said Sablin. "There is no need to talk about any morals regarding our Western partners. It is obvious that this is an element of psychological pressure on the country's leadership ahead of this year's presidential elections."

The Russian lawmaker noted that at the beginning of the conflict, the West "repeatedly published fake news that Asma Assad had fled the country, adding that when it turned out that she did not heed these hints, some personal sanctions were imposed against her." He added his believe that a "guilty" verdict is "highly likely, as usual."

Sablin praised Mrs Assad's efforts "to take care of the wounded and the victims' families during the conflict."

