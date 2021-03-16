Turkey will welcome British holidaymakers without vaccine

Turkey plans to welcome British holidaymakers this summer without requiring evidence of vaccination, Minister of Tourism Mehmet Ersoy said on Monday. "Turkey is looking forward to welcoming British tourists with open arms," said the minister.

According to CNN Turk, the Turkish authorities will also re-evaluate whether visitors must produce evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure after April 15.

The country will not require "vaccination passports" from international travellers to enter Turkey. The British government, in particular, it believes, is rolling out the vaccination programme for the whole population rapidly and impressively.

Turkey closed its borders to direct flights last December. Travel from Britain via a third country is, however, permitted.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the intention to boost tourism between the two countries during a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

