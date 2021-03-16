Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

March 16, 2021 at 8:04 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, UK
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 03: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing St to attend Parliament for Prime Ministers Question Time in London, United Kingdom on February, 03, 2021. ( Ray Tang - Anadolu Agency )
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing St to attend Parliament for Prime Ministers Question Time in London, United Kingdom on February, 03, 2021 [Ray Tang - Anadolu Agency]
 March 16, 2021 at 8:04 pm

Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his country's nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehran's alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons, Reuters reported.

"In utter hypocrisy, @BorisJohnson is 'concerned about Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon'. On the very same day he announces his country will increase its stockpile of nukes," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

"Unlike the UK …, Iran believes nukes and all WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) are barbaric & must be eradicated," Zarif said.

READ: Iran's Revolutionary Guards reveal new underground 'missile city'

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranMiddle EastNewsUK
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments