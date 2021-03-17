Kuwait: prime minister orders charges against MPs to be dropped

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid has ordered that charges against a number of Kuwait's MPs should be dropped. The MPs in question were caught celebrating their wins in the latest parliamentary election in breach of restrictions on gatherings imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, prosecutors summoned 38 MPs, including former National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun and current Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim, for breaching the pandemic regulations.

The move against the newly-elected parliamentarians prompted anger among Kuwaiti opposition figures.