Official: Iran received letters from US through European countries, Swiss embassy

Iran has received letters from the US through European countries and the Swiss embassy in Tehran, disclosed a senior official in Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's office.

"We have not conducted any bilateral negotiations with the US since Joe Biden became president," according to Dr Mahmoud Vaezi, the head of the presidential office and chief of staff.

Dr Vaezi added that Iran has no intention of holding negotiations at present.

President Rouhani announced: "The conditions today are ripe for defeating sanctions," explaining that: "The Biden administration has recognised the failure of the maximum pressure policy."

Rouhani added that Iran is looking for practical steps from the Biden administration and "will not be satisfied with words," describing the delaying of lifting the sanctions as "treason".

