Palestinians seize trucks loaded with Israeli waste

March 17, 2021 at 11:34 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian workers gather cardboard at a factory in a dump site on 29 May 2012 in the village of Fahmah, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin [SAIF DAHLAH/AFP via Getty Images]
Palestinian workers gather cardboard at a factory in a dump site on 29 May 2012 in the village of Fahmah, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin [SAIF DAHLAH/AFP via Getty Images]
The Palestinian Customs Authority announced on Monday that it had seized two trucks loaded with 60 tons of waste as they entered the occupied West Bank from Israel, RT has reported. The authority said that the trucks are now being supervised by local environmental control officials.

Customs officers have applied international procedures in dealing with the issue. The necessary legal steps have also been taken.

According to Maan news agency, a Palestinian official said that such waste "is harmful to the Palestinian environment and damages agricultural land."

