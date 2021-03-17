Palestinians seize trucks loaded with Israeli waste

The Palestinian Customs Authority announced on Monday that it had seized two trucks loaded with 60 tons of waste as they entered the occupied West Bank from Israel, RT has reported. The authority said that the trucks are now being supervised by local environmental control officials.

Customs officers have applied international procedures in dealing with the issue. The necessary legal steps have also been taken.

According to Maan news agency, a Palestinian official said that such waste "is harmful to the Palestinian environment and damages agricultural land."

