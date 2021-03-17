Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey protests against undersea electricity cable deal

March 17, 2021 at 12:07 pm | Published in: EU, Europe & Russia, Greece, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Turkey
Turkey's MTA Oruc Reis seismic vessel, which is escorted by Turkish navy, is seen offshores of Eastern Mediterranean on August 10, 2020. [Ministry of National Defense - Anadolu Agency]
 March 17, 2021 at 12:07 pm

Turkey has protested formally to Greece, Israel and the European Union against the new deal which will connect them through an undersea electricity cable which it claims passes through Turkish territorial waters, Anadolu has reported.

The agency quoted Turkish officials as saying that Ankara has sent diplomatic protest notes to Greek, Israeli and EU diplomats in Ankara. They have been told that they require Turkey's permission for such a project.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus reached an agreement on 8 March to conduct feasibility studies to lay a 2,000-megawatt undersea cable at a maximum depth of 2,700 metres. If implemented, the project would be the world's longest such electricity cable.

Cyprus TV reported that the European Commission approved the project in 2016, and will fund it to the tune of €647 million ($769 million).

