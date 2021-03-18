Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE cancels plans for Israel, US summit as Netanyahu uses ties to advance election bid

March 18, 2021 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Israeli Elections, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE, US
Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kohelet Policy Forum conference in 8 January 2020 in Jerusalem [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images]
 March 18, 2021 at 12:18 pm

The UAE has stopped preparation for a summit which was to bring together Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US officials and head of Arab states in April, Haaretz reported Israeli media saying.

The move comes as UAE Crown Prince Moahmmed Bin Zayed is said to have been outraged by Netanyahu's exploitation of the normalisation deals with Arab states as part of his election campaign as he seeks re-election on 23 March.

Former Emirati Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said that the UAE "will not be a part of any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever".

In a tweet, the former minister stated that "from the UAE's perspective, the purpose of the Abrahamic Accords is to provide a robust strategic foundation to foster peace and prosperity with the State of Israel and in the wider region," rather than interfering in internal elections.

Netanyahu had announced ambitious investment by the UAE in Israel, but no Emirati official has commented on the news.The Israeli PM was due to visit the Emirates last week however the trip was cancelled after Jordan refused to allow him to use its airspace and Netanyahu feared Houthi attacks if he flew over Saudi.

On 13 August, former US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv's planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic or other ties with the occupation state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however denied the UAE's claims saying annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.

