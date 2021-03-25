10-year prison sentence for Tunisia flight attendant in France

Tunisian media has revealed new developments in a case involving a Tunisian flight attendant who was arrested by the French authorities at Marseille Provence Airport.

A Tunisian radio station reported that a Tunisian flight attendant arrested by the customs authority at Marseille Provence Airport was referred to the Public Prosecution Office of the Aix en Provence court along with four others, including cleaning staff from the airport.

MosaiqueFM stated that the five detainees are facing charges of trafficking cigarettes, according to investigators. The five defendants were arrested on Sunday and taken into custody by the customs services as part of a preliminary investigation.

The same source explained that the detainees' movements had been monitored for quite some time.

The five detainees face severe penalties that could amount to ten years in prison, in addition to fines of more than €300,000, to be paid jointly between them according to French law.

