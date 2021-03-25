Houthis accuse Saudi of not being serious about peace

A member of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, yesterday accused Saudi Arabia of not being serious about halting the fighting in Yemen, saying Riyadh's proposal of a nationwide ceasefire was meant for media consumption only.

In an exclusive interview with Russia's Sputnik news agency, Al-Houthi said Saudi Arabia has not delivered an official copy of its peace initiative to the group or discussed its content with them before announcing it to the media which means the kingdom is not serious about its peace proposal.

Al-Houthi stressed that the group supports halting fighting, stopping the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen and lifting the siege, "but not through the media, we want there to be practical positions".

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan revealed a ceasefire initiative which would entail an end to the fighting, partially opening the airport in Sanaa to certain destinations and reviving a revenue-sharing mechanism between the Houthis and Riyadh-backed government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

