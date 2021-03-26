Arab ministers agree to establish group to monitor terrorist threats

Arab interior ministers have agreed to establish a team of experts to monitor, analyse and exchange information on terrorist threats, the Saudi Press Agency has reported. The move is part of the effort being made to prevent terrorists moving to conflict zones and flashpoints in the Arab world.

During the online meeting the ministers agreed on new measures for dealing with extremist fighters who return to their countries from conflict zones. A permanent committee for criminal statistics within the Council of Interior Ministers secretariat has been formed to aid the process.

Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Bin Naif, said that despite the slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the council took a lot of steps to strengthen cooperation with regional and international organisations to serve national security agencies across the region.

