Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran: Unable to provide 1m doses of covid vaccines as promised

March 26, 2021 at 10:29 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Iran, Middle East, News
The unveiling ceremony of a COVID-19 vaccine in Iran on 8 February 2021 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
The unveiling ceremony of a COVID-19 vaccine in Iran on 8 February 2021 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
 March 26, 2021 at 10:29 am

Iranian authorities yesterday announced that they have not been able to secure the nearly three million doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines before the Persian New Year, Nowruz, as promised.

"We have not been able to fulfil our promise to secure 2.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by March 21," Ministry of Health spokesman, Kianush Jahanpour, said.

He added that out of the one million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine ordered by Tehran, only 420,000 doses have been delivered, noting that the joint production of the drug in Iran has also been postponed.

The Iranian official pointed out that India will also not deliver the 375,000 doses of its locally made Covaxin vaccine.

READ: Iran unveils second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

Categories
CoronavirusIranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments