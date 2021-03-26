Iran: Unable to provide 1m doses of covid vaccines as promised

Iranian authorities yesterday announced that they have not been able to secure the nearly three million doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines before the Persian New Year, Nowruz, as promised.

"We have not been able to fulfil our promise to secure 2.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by March 21," Ministry of Health spokesman, Kianush Jahanpour, said.

He added that out of the one million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine ordered by Tehran, only 420,000 doses have been delivered, noting that the joint production of the drug in Iran has also been postponed.

The Iranian official pointed out that India will also not deliver the 375,000 doses of its locally made Covaxin vaccine.

