Sudan delegation to visit UAE to discuss mediation initiative with Ethiopia

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry announced that a delegation from Sudan will head to the UAE on Friday to discuss ways to ease tension, resolve the border dispute with Ethiopia and reach a settlement on the Renaissance Dam.

A ministry statement confirmed that the visit comes in response to the initiative put forward by Abu Dhabi to ease the crisis.

According to the statement, the delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariam Al-Sadiq, Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Yassin Ibrahim, Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari, Deputy Director of the Intelligence Service Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal and Head of the National Border Commission Muaz Tango.

The statement noted that Sudan's positive response to the Emirati mediation is: "An affirmation of good intentions, respect for good neighbourliness and adherence to peaceful solutions through dialogue, while not affecting the national sovereignty and the country's right to impose control on its lands."

