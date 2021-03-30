Libya tops agenda in US, France

Portuguese / Spanish / English

March 30, 2021 at 1:46 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, France, Libya, News, US
Head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohammad Menfi and Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council Moussa Al-Koni speak to media as they leave after their meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France on March 23, 2021 [Julien Mattia/Anadolu Agency]
Libya tops the diplomatic and security agendas of the United States and France, according to Intelligence Online.

Paul Soler, French President Emmanuel Macron's adviser on Libya since 2017, has been summoned to the Elysée after he spent several months in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to attend the Libyan government's national unity talks.

In the United States, Joe Biden's administration is planning to appoint a special envoy to Libya. While no one has been named yet, the new envoy is expected to be someone with experience in the Middle East and with good relations to CIA Director William Burns.

