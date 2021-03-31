Erdogan criticises uneven global vaccine distribution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccine around the world. He said on Tuesday that Turkey will offer its own vaccine to the rest of the world once it has been developed completely.

Erdogan made his comments in a video submission to the UN regarding funding development in the time of Covid-19. He pointed out that 100 countries around the world have not yet accessed a vaccine against the virus.

"It is very concerning for humanity and humanitarian values," he explained, "when you have, on the one hand, countries in which almost the entire population has been vaccinated and, on the other, billions who have not received access to the first dose."

Commenting on the state of the world economy during the pandemic, Erdogan said that it has become clear that the economy will not recover until fair access to the vaccine has been ensured.

