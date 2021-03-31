Majd Barbar released after 20 years in jail, re-arrested by Israel

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday stormed the home of freed Palestinian prisoner Majd Barbar in the Silwan district of the occupied West Bank and rearrested him one day after his release from jail, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Several residents of Silwan were transferred to a local hospital for medical assistance following the raid, as the Palestinian Red Crescent reported its ambulance crews provided help for 12 people who inhaled tear gas, a resident who sustained a rubber bullet injury and another who was beaten by Israeli occupation forces.

Barbar, who hails from the Ras Al-Amoud neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem, was released from the Negev Prison on Monday after serving a 20-year sentence.

The Jerusalemite was first arrested on 30 March 2001 and sentenced to 20 years in jail on charges of affiliation to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) movement and his role in armed resistance. At the time of his arrest, Barbar was married with two children, one of whom was 15 days old.

