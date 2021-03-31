MEMO in conversation with Susan Abulhawa

As we mark 10 years since the launch of the Palestine Book Awards, watch our conversation with Palestinian novelist and poet Susan Abulhawa discussing her novel 'Against the Loveless World', described by the New York Times as "a beautiful, urgent novel of the Palestinian struggle".

The novel won the Palestine Book Awards Creative Prize in 2020.

Abulhawa is the co-chair of Palestine Writes, the first North American Palestinian literature festival. Her debut novel 'Mornings in Jenin' is considered a classic in Anglophile Palestinian literature. She is also a political commentator and frequent speaker.

Tune in here on Wednesday 31th March at 3 PM GMT