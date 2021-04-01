Turkish firms offer trips to Russia for vaccination

Turkish tour firms have begun organising vaccination tours to Russia for those who do not want to wait to receive the inoculation, Turkish daily newspaper Hurriyet reports.

According to the paper, tours include a visit to Moscow, accommodation, flights and the vaccination. A certificate is also given to those who received the inoculation

"If customers buy the tour, we will charge them two air tickets. For example, if your first flight will be on April 15, your second flight ticket is set for May 6. There is a 2-night stay in Moscow on both departures. Vaccinations are given as soon as you go to Moscow. Vaccinations are done in the clinic we have agreed there," the head of the tour firm told Hurriyet. Travellers are offered the Russian made Sputnik V drug.

According to Turkish Health Ministry data, over 8.4 million people to date have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 6.6 million have now had both jabs.

