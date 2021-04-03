Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt prepares for 'Golden Parade' of ancient mummies

April 3, 2021 at 2:22 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone recovered at the site of a newly-uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds. [AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI / Getty]
A small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone recovered at the site of a newly-uncovered ancient tomb in Luxor, Egypt on 9 September 2017 [AFP PHOTO/KHALED DESOUKI/Getty]
April 3, 2021 at 2:22 pm

Egypt is gearing up to hold a historic procession for the remains of 22 royal mummies through the streets of Cairo today, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ancient mummies — 18 kings and 4 queens — will be transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

In preparation for the procession, dubbed the "Pharaohs' Golden Parade", a special wagon was manufactured for each of the mummies, bearing a unified logo, the mummy's name, and surname in Arabic, English, and hieroglyphs.

According to the Egyptian media, 400 channels, half of which are international, are expected to broadcast the event, in addition to a huge ceremony hosted by a number of Egyptian and foreign celebrities.

"The procession is the first in Egypt's history that brings these kings together and will last an hour," Ahmed Ghoneim, the CEO of the Egyptian Museum of Egyptian Civilization, said in a statement.

The mummies that were discovered in two batches from a site in southern Egypt in 1871 and 1898 were prepared to be an icon in the new museum with a view to attracting visitors, according to statements from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism.

The paraded mummies include King Ramses II, King Seknen Ra, King Tuthmosis III, King Seti I, Queen Hatshepsut, Queen Meritamen, wife of King Amenhotep the First, and Queen Ahmose-Nefertari, wife of King Ahmose.

READ: A revolution, a change of regime and 4 rulers

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments