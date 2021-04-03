Lebanon: Aoun to launch new initiative with Arab countries

Antoine Constantine, advisor to Michel Aoun, has announced that the president is preparing for a new initiative that will present great opportunities to the Lebanese people.

Constantine confirmed in a tweet that President Aoun is set to establish a joint economic market.

The Lebanese official revealed that the initiative would include Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria, stressing that its purpose is to put forward an economic framework compatible with the wider Arab market.

Constantine explained that this initiative would open horizons and opportunities for the Lebanese people, while preserving each country's sovereignty and independence, maintaining mutual respect.

It is noteworthy that Lebanon enjoys good relations with the aforementioned countries. At the beginning of February, the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved a deal to annually supply Lebanon with 500,000 tonnes of fuel.

