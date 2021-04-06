Calls on Egypt to release Youssef Qaradawi's daughter

The daughter of detained Egyptian Ola Youssef Qaradawi on Saturday released a short video calling on the authorities to release her mother, saying she and her husband have now been held for 1,400 days.

Ola is the daughter of prominent religious scholar Sheikh Youssef Al Qaradwi who has lived in exile since the 1960s after he was released from prison during the term of late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

In the video, Ola's daughter says that her mother had been in solitary confinement for 1,400 days. She says that she did not see her mother or hear from her since she was arrested.

She called for her mother to be released before the start of Ramadan – the Muslim holy month of fasting which is due to start next week.

A Letter to my daughter, Ola

She went on to call on social media users to share her video and pray for her mother's swift release.

Ola Qaradawi was detained along with her husband Hossam Khalaf in 2018. Ola has been held in solitary confinement since her arrest though she has been accused of "funding a terrorist group through her connections in the place of detention".

The UN has reported that the conditions of her detention amount to torture.