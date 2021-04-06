Egypt TV anchor launches centre to monitor human rights violations in the US

Egyptian TV anchor Nashaat Eldeehy announced his participation with a group of young Egyptians in establishing the George Floyd Center for Human Rights to monitor and document human rights violations in the US.

Eldeehy, known for his support of the regime of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's regime, said during his TV programme on a state-run satellite channel that the centre will be based in Egypt and monitor the human rights situation in the US, issuing periodic reports on the topic, recalling the famous video clip of the killing of American citizen George Floyd by American police in May last year.

Eldeehy's initiative came in response to the 2020 Report on Human Rights Practices in Egypt released by the US State Department in which it highlighted human rights violations committed by the authorities and security forces in Egypt. These included: unlawful or arbitrary killings, forced disappearance, torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, and arbitrary detention.

On 12 March, 31 UN member states, including the United States, signed a joint declaration condemning the human rights situation in Egypt. In the declaration, governments expressed "deep concern" for the widespread human rights violations committed by Egyptian authorities.

