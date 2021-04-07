Israel detains Hamas official in West Bank, dozens more Palestinians

Israeli occupation forces last night detained several Palestinian citizens, including a senior Hamas official and his son, in the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, Hamas official Sheikh Jihad Nawahdeh and his son Osaid were taken from their home after it was ransacked in Al-Yamun town, west of occupied Jenin.

Jamal Yaseen, from Anin village in Jenin, was also assaulted by occupation forces upon his return from work in Israel, with soldiers returning at dawn to ransack his home.

Another young man identified as Fuaad Abul-Rab was taken prisoner during a raid on his home in Jalbun town, east of Jenin.

In Hebron, four citizens, including teenagers, were detained, while occupation forces raided other homes in the area.

In Ramallah, seven Palestinians were taken from their homes in Ras Karkar village.

The Director of Al-Raheem (Down Syndrome Friends) Association Haider Abu Makho was also taken from his home in Deir Jarir village, northeast of Ramallah.

