Israel detains Hamas candidate for Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces this morning detained senior Hamas official Hasan Wardyan, a candidate in the upcoming Palestinian elections, and other citizens from their homes in Bethlehem, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Wardyan has previously spent over 20 years in Israeli jails. He is one of Hamas' noted figures in Bethlehem and one of the candidates on its electoral list.

Occupation forces also took former detainees Nader Abiyat, from Al-Fureidis village, and Adel Hijazi, from the central district of Bethlehem, from their homes.

Local sources said the soldiers physically assaulted two citizens from the family of Abu Mahmid during their raid of homes in Al-Fureidis village.

Hamas has previously warned of the occupation's attempts to obstruct the upcoming Palestinian legislative elections and demanded a unified position to prevent it from achieving its goals.

READ: Israel detains 3 prominent Hamas leaders in West Bank