Opponents try to attack Iran deputy FM in Austria

April 7, 2021 at 11:04 am
Abbas Araghchi, political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran [ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 7, 2021 at 11:04 am

Iranian opponents in Austria have tried to attack Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister, as he headed for talks in the Austrian capital Vienna, Iranian Nour News Agency reported.

The agency said members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq opposition group gathered in front of the building where talks between Iranian officials and representatives of the P4+1 group are scheduled to meet and chanted hostile slogans.

The Iranian embassy in Austria called on the Austrian police to assume its responsibilities and protect the Iranian delegation.

Araghchi arrived in Austria on Monday to participate in the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group namely Russia, China, Britain, France plus Germany scheduled on Tuesday.

The meeting aims to follow up on the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement amid international efforts to revive the deal and convince the United States and Iran to rejoin it.

