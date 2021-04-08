Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel approves 540 settlement units in East Jerusalem

April 8, 2021 at 3:04 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A general view of Ma'ale Adumim, an illegal Israeli settlement seven kilometers from Jerusalem with an approximately population of 70,000 people, is seen as nearly half a million of Jewish live in more than 250 illegal settlements, in Jerusalem on 16 March 2021. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
A general view of Ma'ale Adumim, an illegal Israeli settlement seven kilometers from Jerusalem with an approximately population of 70,000 people, is seen as nearly half a million of Jewish live in more than 250 illegal settlements, in Jerusalem on 16 March 2021. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 April 8, 2021 at 3:04 pm

Israel yesterday approved the construction of hundreds of illegal settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem, a first since US President Joe Biden took office in January, Haaertz reports.

According to report, the proposed 540 housing units are to be built in the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Beit Safafa and Sharafat, and create territorial continuity between the two major settlements of Har Homa and Givat Hamatos south of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the Israeli decision, with Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying in a statement that this decision is "condemned and rejected."

"It violates all United Nations resolutions that condemn settlements, especially Resolution 2334 which affirmed that all forms of settlements on Palestinian lands are illegal," Abu Rudeineh said.

READ: Palestinian mayor assaulted by Israel settlers while saving child

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments