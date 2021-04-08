Israel approves 540 settlement units in East Jerusalem

Israel yesterday approved the construction of hundreds of illegal settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem, a first since US President Joe Biden took office in January, Haaertz reports.

According to report, the proposed 540 housing units are to be built in the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Beit Safafa and Sharafat, and create territorial continuity between the two major settlements of Har Homa and Givat Hamatos south of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the Israeli decision, with Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying in a statement that this decision is "condemned and rejected."

"It violates all United Nations resolutions that condemn settlements, especially Resolution 2334 which affirmed that all forms of settlements on Palestinian lands are illegal," Abu Rudeineh said.

READ: Palestinian mayor assaulted by Israel settlers while saving child