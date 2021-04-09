Turkey president sends condolences on loss of Prince Philip

Turkey's president today extended his condolences to the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the loss of Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Upon the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, spouse of Queen Elizabeth II, I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of my country and the Turkish nation," Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

"I share the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom," Erdogan added.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier Friday: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement added.

Philip, 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, making him the longest-serving consort in British history. His 100th birthday was in June.

