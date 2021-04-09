Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey, Russia presidents discuss bilateral ties

April 9, 2021 at 5:20 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) makes a speech during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin (R) following an inter-delegation meeting at Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia on 5 March 2020. [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) makes a speech during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin (R) in Moscow, Russia on 5 March 2020 [Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency]
The Turkish and Russian presidents today discussed steps to further improve bilateral relations, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin also exchanged views on regional developments, the Turkish Presidency said on Twitter.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian-Turkish relations are very rich, both in terms of contacts at the highest level and their substantive agenda.

Lavrov also said the two countries are able to produce solutions, even for issues on which the parties have almost opposite views.

