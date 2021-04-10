Report: US, Israel fear possible Hamas victory in elections

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi have shared concerns in a phone call about Hamas's potential victory in the upcoming Palestinian parliamentary election, RT reported on Friday.

In a report issued by the Israeli Walla news website, RT disclosed that Ashkenazi voiced Israel's worries to Blinken about the possible victory of Hamas due to the fragmentation of its rival movement, Fatah.

However, Ashkenazi confirmed that Israel was not placing any obstacles to undermine the parliamentary elections slated for 22 May.

Walla reported that Blinken responded to Ashkenazi by stressing that his country does not oppose the Palestinian general elections.

He reiterated that the US administration believes that Israelis and Palestinians should enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and democracy.

The US Department of State, according to a Walla report republished by RT, urged that whoever takes part in the Palestinian elections: "Must renounce violence, recognise Israel and respect previous deals."

Both Israeli and US officials have confirmed that they would instead prefer if the Palestinians postponed the elections on their own accord, Israeli sources told Walla.

READ: No future for next generations in Israel, army general warns