Israel warns it 'will stop everything' if Hamas wins parliamentary elections

Head of Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Kamil Abu Rukun has warned that Israel "will stop everything" if Hamas wins the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Times of Israel reported.

In an interview with Israeli public broadcaster Kan, he said: "That, at least, will be my recommendation, based on things that happened in the past and on what I see in the field."

Abu Rukun told Kan, according to the Times of Israel, that he conveyed his stance to the Palestinians via indirect channels.

He stressed: "It is a very big mistake to go to these elections due to the high risk that Hamas will win, and therefore anything that serves this [a Hamas victory]. My recommendation is to not go along with it."

The Israeli official reiterated that Israel should prevent carrying out the Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem.

READ: Hamas ready to form coalition government

On Wednesday, Kan reported Shin Bet security agency Head Nadav Argaman urging Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to scrap the Palestinian parliament's upcoming elections if Hamas takes part.

Replying to Argaman, Abbas responded: "I do not work for you. I will decide if there will be an election and with whom. You built Hamas, not me."

Last week, Secretary of Fatah's Central Committee Jibril Rajoub recognised that Abbas faced Israeli and international pressure to cancel the election.

The last Palestinian parliamentary election was held in 2006 when Hamas achieved an overwhelming majority, while Fatah, the PA, Israel, Western countries, the US and most Arab countries did not recognise Hamas's transparent victory.