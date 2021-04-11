Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan king, prince appear for 1st time since rift

April 11, 2021 at 6:57 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Jordanian Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein attends the SOFEX Jordan (Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference) on May 11, 2010 in Amman, Jordan. SOFEX is a four day exhibition covering issues relating to homeland security and counter-terrorism measures. [Salah Malkawi/Getty Images]
Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday appeared with former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein for the first time since a rift shook the kingdom last week, Anadolu Agency reported.

A statement by the Royal Court said a number of the royal family members, including Prince Hamzah and Crown Prince Hussein, joined the king in visiting the graves of Jordan's founders King Abdullah I and King Talal in Amman to mark the centenary anniversary of Jordan's establishment on April 11, 1921.

On Wednesday, Prince Hamzah pledged loyalty to the Jordanian monarch following mediation by the royal family.

King Abdullah said in a televised statement that the rift with his half-brother was over and that Prince Hamzah was under his care.

Last week, authorities announced that "preliminary investigations" showed Prince Hamzah's involvement with "foreign parties" in "attempts to destabilize the security of the country" and "mobilizing citizens against the state."

Prince Hamzah denied the allegations in a video in which he also stated that he was under house arrest.

