Protesters block bridges, oil company in southern Iraq

Hundreds of protesters in southern Iraq yesterday closed three bridges in the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, and the Maysan Oil Company building demanding jobs for local residents, Anadolu reported.

Eyewitnesses said hundreds of protesters demanding jobs in government institutions and oil companies closed the three bridges in Nasiriyah, while others prevented employees of the Maysan Oil Company from entering the building.

They held banners outlining pledges made by the company to employ locals. Commitments, they said, have not been met.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities on the protests.

The Iraqi Ministry of Finance says the 2021 budget does not include the creation of new jobs due to the financial crisis afflicting the country.

According to the latest statistics from the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, the unemployment rate in the oil-rich state is 27 per cent, while the poverty rate is 25 per cent.

