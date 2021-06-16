Palestinian-Muslim delegation meet Turkish ambassador to London

A Palestinian-Muslim delegation met on Wednesday with Turkish Ambassador to London Ümit Yalçın, offering their thanks to Turkey over its continuous and permanent support for Palestinian cause on the official and popular levels.

The delegation included Head of Palestinian Forum in London, Zahir Birawi, Head of Mayfair Cultural Centre in London, Dr Hafez al Karmi, and Director of Middle East Monitor (MEMO) Dr Daud Abdullah.

During their visit, the delegation members commended Turkey's support during the latest Israeli aggression on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, as well as its opposition to Israel's attempts to displace Palestinian families in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah.

Ambassador Yalçın reiterated that he was happy with this visit and he offered his condolences to the delegation on the death of the Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem and West Bank.

"Palestine is one of the most important issues for the Turks," Yalçın told the delegation, pointing out that "all the Turkish people, regardless of their internal political difference, are united in their support for the Palestinian cause."

For his part, Birawi told Yalçın that the Palestinians "are proud" with the continuous support of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government, as well as the Turkish people and their popular institutions.

On his part Dr Daud Abdullah said: "In addition to our recognition and acknowledgement of the Turkish support for Palestine, we feel that it is our duty to express out deep thanks to the Turkish government and President Erdogan for their unwavering opposition to the scourge of Islamophobia."

Dr Abdullah added: "We hope that all the other Islamic countries adopt the same measures like Turkey and declare candidly their rejection to this evil wherever it existed."

In his capacity as a member of Palestinian Muslim Scholars, Dr Hafez al Karmi expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, as well as the Muslim scholars who supported the Palestinians during their last intifada and defended Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Al Karmi recalled that the Turkish scholars were in forefront of the Turkish people who took to the streets in support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemned the Zionist aggression on the Palestinians, their holy sites, their children and women.

During this meeting, the members of the delegation also discussed the importance of continuous work to support the Palestinian cause on the official and popular levels in Britain, as well as the coordination among communities and groups who are working in this field.

This meeting came as part of a series of visits organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain to the embassies of the Arab and Muslim countries which supported the Palestinians and their cause during the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza and Jerusalem neighbourhoods.

