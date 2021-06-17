Turkey to deport Japanese man killing, eating kittens

A Japanese national, identified by the initials D.M., is set to be deported after the police in Istanbul fined him for killing and eating kittens, Daily Sabah reports.

The newspaper reported that D.M. has been a resident of the city's Kucukcekmece district for about three years. Adding that a local noticed him snatching kittens as they roamed the streets.

The resident, who saw him carrying five kittens in a bucket to his home last week, alerted the police.

Police detained D.M. while he was at a bank and upon questioning, he confessed to strangling and eating the kittens. He was issued a fine of 10,375 lira ($1,212) and transferred to a centre responsible for deporting foreigners.

Istanbul is known for its many cats and for its love of cats, with the city housing as many as 125,000 stray cats who are looked after by the authorities and members of the public.

