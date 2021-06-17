Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey to deport Japanese man killing, eating kittens

June 17, 2021 at 2:34 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Japan, News, Turkey
A cat keeps cool sitting inside the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, on July 10, 2020. [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
A cat keeps cool sitting inside the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, on July 10, 2020. [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 17, 2021 at 2:34 pm

A Japanese national, identified by the initials D.M., is set to be deported after the police in Istanbul fined him for killing and eating kittens, Daily Sabah reports.

The newspaper reported that D.M. has been a resident of the city's Kucukcekmece district for about three years. Adding that a local noticed him snatching kittens as they roamed the streets.

The resident, who saw him carrying five kittens in a bucket to his home last week, alerted the police.

Police detained D.M. while he was at a bank and upon questioning, he confessed to strangling and eating the kittens. He was issued a fine of 10,375 lira ($1,212) and transferred to a centre responsible for deporting foreigners.

Istanbul is known for its many cats and for its love of cats, with the city housing as many as 125,000 stray cats who are looked after by the authorities and members of the public.

READ: Istanbul cafe opens its door to stray cats

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaJapanNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments