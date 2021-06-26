Suha Arafat calls for Shtayyeh to resign following activist's murder

Suha Arafat, widow of late Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Fatah President Yasser Arafat, called on Friday for PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to resign following the murder of activist Nizar Banat, Sama news agency reported.

"Shame on you Mohammad Shtayyeh, whom I knew since I was a child when my mother saved his life after he sunk in a pool of blood after he was shot with live ammunition by the Israeli forces in Birzeit University," she expressed.

"It is shameful that this [the murder of the activist] happened in your time and recorded in your history, even if you were not directly responsible for it," she added.

"Resigning is better for you and your history," she conveyed, pointing to the Maltese prime minister who resigned when a journalist was killed in his country: "He respected himself and respected his people."

