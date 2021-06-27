Saudi-led coalition destroys 3 bomb-laden Houthi drones

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia announced that three bomb-laden drones sent by Yemen's Houthi militia were eliminated early Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The drones were targeting southern regions of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the coalition.

No comment has been made by the Houthis.

In Yemen, where political instability has prevailed for some time, the Houthis, backed by the Iranians, have been in control of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and some regions since September 2014.

Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces have been supporting the legitimate Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Houthis frequently target the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

