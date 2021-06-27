Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi-led coalition destroys 3 bomb-laden Houthi drones

June 27, 2021 at 12:12 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Saudi-led coalition shot down two drones fired by Houthi rebels [Twitter]
Saudi-led coalition shot down two drones fired by Houthi rebels [Twitter]
 June 27, 2021 at 12:12 pm

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia announced that three bomb-laden drones sent by Yemen's Houthi militia were eliminated early Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The drones were targeting southern regions of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the coalition.

No comment has been made by the Houthis.

In Yemen, where political instability has prevailed for some time, the Houthis, backed by the Iranians, have been in control of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and some regions since September 2014.

Saudi Arabian-led coalition forces have been supporting the legitimate Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

Houthis frequently target the southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

READ: Saudi air defences intercept 17 Houthi armed drones

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaYemen
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments