Ennahda leader: National figures must be respected, including the president

Head of Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, yesterday affirmed his keenness to complete the formation of the Constitutional Court, as it is a national affair while urging for national figures to be respected, especially President Kais Saied.

In a statement, the Ennahda leader stressed "the need for deliberating on the subject of the Constitutional Court and other issues within the framework of full respect for national figures, most importantly the President of the Republic, and for the requirements of national unity and coexistence between Tunisian men and women."

On Friday, Saied said during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the People's Movement, Zuhair Maghzawi: "We respect the figures in power, but this respect was only met with speeches and deplorable accusations," referring to the criticism he has been subjected to by supporters of a number of parties.

On 3 April, Saied refused to ratify the amended Constitutional Court law and returned it to Parliament for a second reading.

Parliament reapproved the bill on 4 May with the same amendments, which allow the Supreme Judicial Council and the Presidency of the Republic to choose eight court members without waiting for parliament to elect three out of the four members the deputies are allowed to appoint.

The Constitutional Court, which is a judicial body approved under the 2014 Constitution, monitors draft constitutional amendments, treaties and bills, laws, and the internal system of parliament, and decides on the continuation of the state of emergency and disputes related to the jurisdictions of the presidency and the government.