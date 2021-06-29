Lebanon: Russian delegation visits with construction projects

A Russian delegation of officials and business people arrived in Lebanon on Monday for the second time, with project offers covering oil and electricity, as well as the reconstruction of the ports of Beirut and Tripoli, RT has reported.

The delegation will study the feasibility of repairing two oil refineries in Zahrani and Tripoli and two power plants in other parts of Lebanon.

According to a source who attended the delegation's meetings with Lebanese officials, among the Russian team is the infrastructure company Hydro Engineering and Construction. The company enjoys the Russian government's support.

The delegation held meetings with the Ministry of Public Transport and Works to discuss issues related to the ports, and also met with representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Water to study oil and refinery issues.

The same source said that the Russians will visit the ports in the coming days and then submit a technical offer on Saturday.

While all such offers may be welcomed by the majority of the Lebanese people, they may be challenged by parties that have "commercial and political interests" with specific external parties.