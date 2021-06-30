Children in Gaza call on the world to save them

Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Children at the port of Gaza placed their letters of dreams and aspirations into bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world, 30 June 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A group of children in Gaza came together today to call on the world to help save them.

Gathering at the Port of Gaza, the minors wrote letters highlighting their dreams and aspirations, placed them in bottles and threw them into the sea in the hope that they would reach the world.

They called for lifting the nearly 15-year-old siege imposed on the enclave to be lifted and to be granted the right to a decent standard of living, away from violations and the threats of the occupation. Israel must stop targeting children, they added, and keep the crossings into and out of Gaza open so they can access the most basic rights.

Scores of flags were flown at the event, including that of France, Iraq, Morocco and Spain, while some children attached messages to balloons and set them free over the Gaza waters.

