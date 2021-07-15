Israel army pursues budget increase to prepare for nuclear Iran

The Israeli occupation army is pursuing a major budget increase worth billions of shekels in order to prepare for a potentially nuclear Iran, Israeli media revealed on Wednesday.

As the government seeks to pass the budget in the coming months, preliminary discussions have started to take place on the terms of the budget, Israeli public broadcaster Kan revealed.

During these discussions, the army asked for billions of shekels to prepare for the next step after the possible fallout of the ongoing, indirect US-Iranian nuclear talks held in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal.

Israeli TV Channel 12 reported unnamed sources in the Israeli security establishment accusing former prime minister and current opposition leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, of ignoring Iran's nuclear threat as he did not allocate the required funds for adequate preparations.

Israeli TV estimated that Israel might need to carry out attacks against Iran just a few months after the collapse of the ongoing nuclear talks if Israel intends to abort Iranian potentiality to produce the nuclear bomb.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz asserted: "Against the greatest threat – Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon – we have no choice but to expand our force build-up, to continue to rely on our human capital and to adapt our capabilities and our plans."

