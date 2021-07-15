Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri steps down

July 15, 2021
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 16: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - " RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri (in picture) in Moscow, Russia on April 16. 2021. ( Russian Foreign Ministry - Anadolu Agency )
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in Moscow, Russia on 16 April 2021. [Russian Foreign Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down today after failing to form the government for months, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a press conference after meeting President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in capital Beirut, he said: "President Aoun's position has not changed, and the amendments he requested are essential … he told me that it is difficult to reach a consensus, so I stepped down … may Allah help the country."

On Wednesday, Hariri presented a new Cabinet line up of 24 ministers, hours after he returned from Cairo where he held talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi.

Both the leaders have accused each other of creating obstacles in forming a new government.

Lebanon has been unable to come up with a new administration since the resignation of Hassan Diab's Cabinet on Aug. 10, 2020, six days after the massive blast that hit Port of Beirut.

The Arab country is facing a severe economic crisis, with the local currency losing nearly all its value against the US dollar. Streets across the country are witnessing massive protests and rallies.

