Report: 10 Iran navy commando fighters received military training in Malta

As many as ten Iranian navy commando fighters have received military training in Malta, Israel's Channel 12 has claimed.

According to the Israeli channel, the ten Iranian divers were trained a few months ago at a famous diving club in Malta on using "closed circuit diving systems or scuba" also known as self-contained breathing apparatus systems which allow them to stay underwater for six consecutive hours without being exposed.

The channel said the Iranians are believed to have chosen Malta as a training site due to its proximity to Italy, which is developing modern diving systems and accessibility.

The channel also published photos which it said were of the Iranian commandos' "secret training" in Malta.

According to the channel, the Iranian unit's fighters recently participated in several attacks against Israeli-owned ships, in addition to confrontations with American and British warships in the Gulf.

Iran and Israel have in recent months attacked each other's commercial cargo ships and oil tankers in the Gulf region and the Indian Ocean.

