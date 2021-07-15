Sudan seeks to export meat products to Europe, says minister

Sudan is seeking to export meat products to Europe via Turkey, the Sudanese Minister of Animal Resources Hafiz Ibrahim Abdel-Nabi announced on Wednesday.

Abdel-Nabi's statements came on the sidelines of his meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Neziroğlu, in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum.

Abdel-Nabi told Anadolu Agency that the meeting discussed: "Exchanging experiences in the field

of livestock between the two countries." He added that they had agreed on: "Forming two bodies from both ministries with the aim of implementing the necessary international standards for exporting Sudanese meat to Turkey."

The meeting came after a visit in May by a delegation of five Sudanese ministers to Turkey.

"I will visit Turkey for the second time after Eid Al-Adha," Abdel-Nabi said, noting that the visit would discuss "cooperation projects between Sudan and Turkey".

The minister lauded what he described as: "Turkey's continuous support for Sudan."

