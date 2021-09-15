Lebanon sends six to prison for obtaining Israeli citizenship

A Lebanese military court yesterday sentenced six citizens to 15 years of hard labour in prison for entering Israel and obtaining Israeli citizenship. Lebanon is treated officially as an "enemy state" by Israel and has no diplomatic or other relations with the occupation state.

According to the court, "The defendants made contact with the Israeli enemy and its agents, entered the country without permission from the Lebanese government, resided there, and obtained Israeli citizenship."

The six were named by the court as Jaries Saied Alloss, Maryam Moussa Diab, Rola Jaries Alloss, Nina Jaries Alloss, Alien Jaries Alloss, and Maroun Ibrahim Al-Jallad. They were all stripped of their civil rights and fined one million Lebanese liras ($654.45) each.

