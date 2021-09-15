Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya PM meets high-level US delegation in Tripoli

September 15, 2021 at 1:35 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Libya, News, US
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, Libya on 8 July 2021 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh today met a high-level US delegation headed by Joey Hood, the assistant secretary of state for Middle Eastern affairs, in Tripoli.

The delegation also includes US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland and White House staffers, according to the Libyan Government Platform.

The platform did not provide details about the duration of the delegation's visit to Libya or its agenda.

This year Libya has witnessed a political breakthrough under UN auspices. On 16 March, an elected transitional authority, made up of a unity government and a presidential council, assumed their duties to lead the country through a transitional phase to parliamentary and presidential elections slated for 24 December.

Two days ago, the embassies of the US, Germany, France, Italy, and Britain urged Libyan parties to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on schedule by the end of this year, and to respect the election results.

