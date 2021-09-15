Minors make up 67% of detainees at one Israeli detention centre

Two thirds of the Palestinian detainees in an Israeli detention facility at the illegal Etzion settlement bloc, south of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, are minors, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees' Affairs Commission revealed today.

It said there were 24 Palestinian minors in the detention facility of Etzion who account for two thirds of the total number of detainees there. The majority were subjected to various forms of torture – both physical and psychological – during their detention and interrogation.

It added that they were beaten, thrown to the ground and trampled on, and hit with the rifle butts all over their bodies, sworn at and kept for long hours at an army facility with their hands cuffed and without any food before they are taken to prison.

There are currently 39 Palestinian detainees held at the Etzion facility, the commission said.

