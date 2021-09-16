Morocco calls on South Africa to improve ties to help Africa

Morocco has called on South Africa to work with Rabat on a number of files and issues, foremost is the Western Sahara file, strengthening Africa's position on the international arena and making it more resilient.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said that it has become very important for Morocco and South Africa to work side by side to promote opportunities for a better understanding of each other's political, economic and geopolitical reality.

In an interview with South Africa's the Star newspapers, Bourita affirmed his firm belief that "strengthening relations between South Africa and Morocco will be in the interest of the continent."

"The kingdom called for more solidarity, cooperation and effective coordination in Africa, in order to enable our continent to be more resilient and prepared for fluctuations and emergencies," he added.

Bourita explained that Morocco continues to "work for stronger relations with Pretoria", stressing that South Africa and Morocco are major actors on the continent and beyond, and they are motivated by a great desire to exploit the enormous potential they have.

Relations between the two countries have been rocky in the past due to South Africa's support for the Western Sahara separatist movement. However, in 2017 they signed an agreement to raise the level of diplomatic representation by appointing two high-ranking ambassadors in each of the two capitals.

